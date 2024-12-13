Gene Noble Talks New Music, Touring With Usher, Meeting Quincy Jones (Exclusive Interview)

Gene Noble is a name that R&B fans may recognize as he’s been on the road with the likes of Usher, Sting and Lauryn Hill where he’s shared his vocal talents on stage as a backup singer. Gene has also released his own solo material including the international smash “Only Love” with Shaggy and Pitbull. Gene recently released his album “Feel A Way” which displayed his soulful R&B voice mixed in with some eclectic sounds. YouKnowIGotSoul had a chance to talk to Gene about his new album, his role in Usher’s current tour as a backup singer and he also shares memories of singing for the late Quincy Jones.