Georgia Reign Shares New Singles “Wait On Me” (Part 1) & “Wait On Me” (Part 2) featuring Raheem DeVaughn

Check out some new music from Georgia Reign on the new singles “Wait On Me” (Part 1) and “Wait On Me” (Part 2) featuring Raheem DeVaughn.

Both are now available via the New Era Soul Records/SRG-ILS Group label imprint. The songs will also be featured on the upcoming album, “Raheem DeVaughn Presents, From Lust Till Dawn”, which will release on May 6th.

“Wait On Me” (Part 1) was produced by Marcus “Churchboi Askew” and written by Meshawn Jones, Justin Norvell Crowder, Vurdell “Vscript” Muller and “Wait On Me” (Part 2) was co-written by Raheem DeVaughn. Georgia adds:

“Wait On Me” (Part 1), was inspired by the love and appreciation that I have for 90’s R&B and I wanted to reintroduce the new generation to my version of the Donell Jones classic, “Where I Wanna Be”

This of course is not the first time that Raheem DeVaughn and Georgia Reign have linked up. They first began collaborating nearly a decade ago, including the song “F@ck You All The Time” from 2013. Georgia has also worked with songwriters Ne-Yo and Adonis.