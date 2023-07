Check out the brand new single from Goapele called “Time Heals”.

Also featured on “Time Heals” are Errol Cooney, Michael Aaberg, Derrick Hodge, Chris Dave & Keyon Harrold.

The new music is a bit of a return from a hiatus for Goapele. After all, she hasn’t really given us anything since releasing her “DreamSeeker” album back in 2017.

In addition to the new single, Goapele also has an EP scheduled for release this summer.