Global superstar and icon H.E.R. is an unstoppable force right now and the accolades just keep coming.

It has just been announced that the singer has been picked as the new face of L’Oreal Paris as the brand’s International Spokesperson.

The first campaign from L’Oreal featuring H.E.R. will be for the new Elusive Dream Lengths Curls in February 2022.

In the meantime, you can check out H.E.R.’s debut album “Back Of My Mind” which she released last year in 2021