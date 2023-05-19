H.E.R. Links Up With Legendary Songwriter Diane Warren For “The Journey”

R&B star H.E.R. is finally back with some new music as she just put the power anthem “The Journey”. The song is written by none other than legendary songwriter Diane Warren who has written for all of your favorite R&B artists including Brandy (“Have You Ever”), Toni Braxton (“Unbreak My Heart”) and 112 (“Your Letter”).

You will be able to hear “The Journey” on ESPN as the network will be playing the song as part of their broadcasting for the NBA Playoffs.

H.E.R. will be hitting the road with Coldplay once again for their “Music of the Spheres” World Tour as she will performing opening for dates from September 20th to October 1st. After she wraps up those shows, we should expect some new music from the GRAMMY award winning singer. It should also be important to note that she is no longer with MBK Entertainment as it appears the new song “The Journey” is strictly via RCA Records.