H.E.R. Releases Inspirational New Song “Sometimes”

Fresh off her performance at last night’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, R&B star H.E.R. releases the new single “Sometimes”. The singer premiered the song live at last night’s show.

H.E.R. had been nominated for five Grammy Awards this year but unfortunately did not win any. She did get a chance to perform for the second consecutive year.

She has already racked up 10 Grammy Nomination in her young career.

H.E.R. was also recently nominated for

four NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Album – I Used To Know HER, Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Song Contemporary

and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for “Hard Place,” and scored an

iHEART nomination for R&B Artist of the Year.