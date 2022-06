Check out this funky rendition of Sly & The Family Stone’s 1967 hit “Dance To The Music” by R&B Sensation H.E.R.

The song was produced by Antonoff and contains H.E.R.’s unmistakable R&B vocals paired with funky bass lines, wailing saxophones and psychedelic synths.

The song was recorded for the soundtrack for Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is set to release on July 1st.