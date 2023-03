GRAMMY and Tony award nominated singer Hailey Kilgore has released her debut EP “Desire and Devotion”. The 8 track EP is co-executive produced by Adam Blackstone who is Justin Timberlake’s musical director and has also produced songs for the likes of Musiq Soulchild, Jill Scott and Vivian Green.

The EP contains the previously released “Miss U” and “Some Love Song” as well as a handful of other songs that will showcase Adam Blackstone’s musicality as well as Hailey’s powerhouse vocals.