Hailey Kilgore Releases Visuals For 90’s Inspired Song “Miss U”

Singer/actress Hailey Kilgore has released the music video for her new single “Miss U”. The single is heavily inspired by 90’s R&B as it has everything that we love from that era including her sweet vocals to go with the big harmonies.

Hailey Kilgore was nominated in 2018 at Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in “Once on This Island”.

No word on a new project from Hailey yet but this is something that will get R&B fans excited as people have been looking for this sound to return to R&B.