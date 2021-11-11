India Shawn Releases New EP “Before We Go” (Stream)

R&B singer India Shawn has released her brand new EP “Before We Go”. The project contains all her previously released singles since signing to Epic including the Anderson .Paak collaboration “Movin’ On” as well as the groovy record “Don’t Play With My Heart”.

The 7 song EP is all produced by GRAMMY award winning producer D’Mile. In our interview with him, he spoke very highly of the work that he’s done with India:

“We just get in and we vibe. I’ve known her for a long time, but we never really got to work together directly until we started working on this project. I was totally down because I was familiar with her work. The very first song we did was “Cali Love”. We were just in the studio and we were just talking. As they were talking about the concept, I started creating something and it turned into that song. That’s usually all of our sessions. I just feel everybody’s vibe and create something. On that project, all the stuff we’ve done have mainly been me. I can’t wait for people to hear it.

India is currently supporting Mayer Hawthorne on his “Rare Changes” tour.