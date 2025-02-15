J. Brown Releases New Album “Just A Matter Of Time” (Stream)

Check out the brand new album from emerging R&B star J. Brown called “Just A Matter Of Time”. This is his third studio album overall.

The album release comes while the lead single “True Love” continues to make it’s mark on the Billboard R&B Charts, landing inside of the Top 20.

“Just A Matter Of Time” is a masterful blend of soul, vulnerability, and raw emotion. He adds about the project:

“I wanted to create an album where I was in a space of total creativity. When Carvin Haggins called and suggested we get back in the studio, we dove deep into honest conversations in music—something I feel is missing in today’s R&B. Together with Carvin and his team, TheRing, we spent seven months crafting the right concepts, tackling real-life topics, and capturing the essence of love, pain, and growth.”

“As the project came together, it became clear that this was a story of the highs and lows of love—a man’s journey of wanting, finding, and sometimes losing it. Naming the album Just A Matter Of Time just felt right, and I promise it will resonate deeply with listeners.”

With this new album, J. Brown invites fans to witness his evolution—not just as an artist, but as a man. “Just A Matter Of Time” is a soulful and heartfelt chronicle of love, growth, and resilience, promising to captivate listeners.