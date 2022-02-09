J. Holiday Releases New Album “Time” (Stream)

Grammy nominated R&B singer J. Holiday is back with his fourth studio album “Time”. The project is the follow up to his 2014 album “Guilty Conscience”.

The album includes the previously released “25 To Life”, “Ride” as well as the recently released “Zero To Sixty”. The entire project was written and produced by J. Holiday as well as MilknSizz.

We had a chance to speak to J. Holiday last year about the upcoming project and this is what he had to say about the sound: