Jack Freeman Releases New Bryan-Michael Cox Produced Single “U N D R E S S”

Emerging R&B star Jack Freeman links up with legendary producer Bryan-Michael Cox for his new single “U N D R E S S”. The song is co-written by Jack Freeman, B. Cox and Adonis.

The track succeeds Freeman’s first single “Shine” from his third studio album “Nina”. He adds:

“When I started to conceptualize Nina, I wanted to create songs that resonate amongst lovers. My objective was to lean into love and all the things that accompany it. ‘U N D R E S S’ is about the intense visualization of wanting to strip your significant other down and appreciate them in their most bare, most vulnerable and most beautiful form.”

“Nina” is the first of a series from Freeman inspired by Black women, with records centered around relationships, love, and pain. .

The Houston native has been impressing us for years now. In 2011, Jack independently released his debut album “Lynnie Free’s Juke Joint”. He returned in 2014 with the four-song EP “Bliss”.