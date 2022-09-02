Jade Novah Releases New EP “Moon In the Pisces” (Stream)

R&B sensation Jade Novah has just released her highly anticipated new EP “Moon In Pisces”.

The project is led by the single “Trip” which released earlier this year.

Written by Jade and executive produced by Devin Johnson, Jade’s husband and creative partner, the duo defines this most recent collaboration as a labor of love. She adds: “It’s a full musical journey where we navigate our ups and downs in love while healing and self-reflecting.”

The singer also recently hit the road for a 20 city North America tour supporting the album. The tour features hip-hop artist Jared Brady as well as one special winner per city from Jade’s local opener social media contest, which grants an independent artist the chance to open for Jade in their hometown.

After her tour, Jade is set to return as resident vocalist and comedian on NBC’s Season 2 of That’s My Jam with Jimmy Fallon.