Jagged Edge Releases New Single “Just Might Get It” + Announces Tour To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of “JE Heartbreak”

Legendary R&B group Jagged Edge have returned with the brand new single “Just Might Get It”. The new song exemplifies Jagged Edge’s knack for blending soulful melodies with relatable storytelling.

“Just Might Get It” was written and produced by founding members Brandon and Brian Casey, and is a vibrant prelude to their upcoming album and tour. Brian Casey adds:

“The beautiful thing about ‘JUST MIGHT GET IT’ is how a single title can inspire entirely different perspectives. Brandon’s writing captures this perfectly. His take is telling the girl, ‘You keep asking for my time, and I’m giving it to you—now, what are you going to do with it? Be careful what you ask for, you might just get it.’ Meanwhile, my perspective shifts to the aftermath: ‘You’ve said you want this to end, but I don’t, and now I’m telling you—be careful what you wish for, you might actually get it.’ It’s incredible how we’re using the same title but interpreting it in such distinct ways. That’s the magic of working with him—listening to the same thing and finding completely different meanings.”

On January 31st, fans will be granted early access to the highly anticipated “All Original Parts Vol. 1” album with the direct-to-consumer purchase on EVEN.BIZ which gives them the ability to listen to the music before it’s available on streaming platforms. The group’s 11th studio project, it is inspired by themes of love, resilience, and personal growth, reflects Jagged Edge’s evolution while staying true to the sound that has made them one of the most celebrated acts in R&B.

To celebrate this exciting chapter, Jagged Edge will embark on a Live Nation Urban tour, titled “An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of JE Heartbreak.” This exclusive tour will offer fans a chance to experience the group’s greatest hits alongside new music in an intimate, up-close setting. Ticket on sale date to be announced.

The “An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of JE Heartbreak” tour will kick off in March, with the following dates:

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 – Dallas, TX

Friday, March 28, 2025 – St. Louis, MO

Sunday, March 30, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN

Friday, April 4, 2025 – Atlanta, GA

Sunday, April 6, 2025 – Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 – Jacksonville, FL

Sunday, April 13, 2025 – Raleigh, NC

Wednesday, March 16, 2025 – Washington, DC

Sunday, April 20, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY

Additional dates to be added