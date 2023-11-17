James Fauntleroy Announces Debut Solo Album “The Warmest Winter Ever”

James Fauntleroy has been known for his legendary writing skills over the years. He’s now set to step into the spotlight and officially release his debut solo album. “The Warmest Winter Ever” will release on December 8, full tracklist below.

The Warmest Winter Ever consists of 25 future holiday staples that can be enjoyed year-round. It collates fan favorites previously only available on Soundcloud releases—Warmest Winter Ever (2014) and Warmest Winter Ever II (2016)—with nine brand new tracks.

James adds about the project:

“This project delves into the enchanting world of Christmas, and many aspects of this holiday, from embodying Santa Claus to becoming Santa’s helper. It presents a fresh perspective on holiday music. ‘The Warmest Winter Ever’ is a collection of songs released from 2014 up until now, exploring themes of romance and Christmas across 25 tracks that are sure to get you in the mood.”

Recently, Fauntleroy received his seventh Grammy Award nomination for Nova, his collaborative album with producer/jazz impresario Terrace Martin. Nova, which was released on August 25, 2023, is up for Best Progressive R&B Album.

THE WARMEST WINTER EVER TRACKLIST:

*previously unreleased

Unwrapped*

Bad Bad Bad*

Magic*

Bring That Shit to Santa*

Mrs Claus*

The Neck*

Miracle*

Christmas List*

Sleigh*

Nice Or Not

Body Heat

Spiritual Gift

Is It Morning Yet

It Rains Everywhere

Christmas Lights

Christmas Everyday

Christmas Everynight

Give You Love

The Present

Stocking Stuffer

Dreaming

Like Summer

Mistletoe ft. Maeta

Open Up

You Can Get It