Jamison Ross Releases New Album “JAMO” (Stream)

Grammy-nominated singer Jamison Ross has released his new album “JAMO”. The project features Avery*Sunshine, PJ Morton and Tank Ball, lead vocalist and songwriter for the Grammy-nominated band Tank and the Bangas.

Jazz fans may recognize Jamison’s name as he released his debut album “Jamison” back in 2015. The project was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal album. He followed that up with ” All For One”.

The new album “JAMO” is slightly different than his previous two releases he dips into the R&B world. After spending almost 1.5 years on this project, this is what he wanted to share with us about the music: