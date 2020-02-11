Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond World Tour for Summer 2020

Legendary musical icon Janet Jackson has just made the exciting announcement that she’ll be heading out on a World Tour in 2020. The trek is called the “Black Diamond World Tour” and will kick off his Summer in arenas across North America.
The performances will feature an all-new production featuring never before heard music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond” which will release later this year. She will also include a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814 as it celebrates it’s 30th anniversary.
The tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, and many more. The run will also feature shows at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden and Staples Center in Los Angeles. European dates and the rest of the world will be announced soon.
Janet Jackson BLACK DIAMOND TOUR 2020 DATES:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
Friday, June 26, 2020
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Saturday, June 27, 2020
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
Monday, June 29, 2020
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Friday, July 3, 2020
New Orleans, LA
Essence Festival*
Sunday, July 5, 2020
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Friday, July 10, 2020
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Friday, July 17, 2020
Mashantucket, CT
The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Friday, July 24, 2020
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Music Festival*
Monday, July 27, 2020
Chicago, IL
United Center
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, July 31, 2020
St Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
Monday, August 3, 2020
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Friday, August 7, 2020
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Sunday, August 9, 2020
Phoenix, AZ
Gila River Arena
Monday, August 10, 2020
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
Monday, August 17, 2020
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
San Jose, CA
SAP Center at San Jose
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Saturday, August 22, 2020
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Dome