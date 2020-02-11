Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond World Tour for Summer 2020

Legendary musical icon Janet Jackson has just made the exciting announcement that she’ll be heading out on a World Tour in 2020. The trek is called the “Black Diamond World Tour” and will kick off his Summer in arenas across North America.

The performances will feature an all-new production featuring never before heard music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond” which will release later this year. She will also include a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814 as it celebrates it’s 30th anniversary.

The tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, and many more. The run will also feature shows at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden and Staples Center in Los Angeles. European dates and the rest of the world will be announced soon.

Janet Jackson BLACK DIAMOND TOUR 2020 DATES:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Friday, June 26, 2020

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Monday, June 29, 2020

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Friday, July 3, 2020

New Orleans, LA

Essence Festival*

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Friday, July 10, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Friday, July 17, 2020

Mashantucket, CT

The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Friday, July 24, 2020

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Music Festival*

Monday, July 27, 2020

Chicago, IL

United Center

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, July 31, 2020

St Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

Monday, August 3, 2020

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Friday, August 7, 2020

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Gila River Arena

Monday, August 10, 2020

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

Monday, August 17, 2020

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

San Jose, CA

SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome