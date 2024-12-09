Jayla Darden Releases New EP “MOMENTUM” (Stream)

R&B sensation Jayla Darden marks her return to new music with the release of her much anticipated new EP “MOMENTUM”.

The project marks a bold return for the Detroit native, who is shifting her focus back to her artistry after years of working behind the scenes as a writer and producer for some of music’s biggest names.

Inspired by her journey of self-discovery and creative renewal, “MOMENTUM” represents Jayla’s deliberate transition from the background to center stage. Known for her velvety, feel-good R&B sound and meticulous production style, Jayla’s latest project promises to captivate listeners with its authenticity and emotional depth. She adds:

“This project is about regaining momentum as an artist and taking purposeful steps to reclaim the driver’s seat of my journey.”

After signing with Interscope Records and releasing her acclaimed EP Onto Something, Jayla shifted gears during the pandemic, signing a publishing deal with Sony and dedicating herself to producing and writing for others. Now independent, she is embracing her own artistic path once again.

The release of ‘MOMENTUM’ will be build anticipation for Jayla’s forthcoming full-length album in 2025.