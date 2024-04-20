Jaz Karis Releases New Single “Nice Girls” featuring Mahalia

South London bred emerging R&B sensation Jaz Karis has just released her new single “Nice Girls” featuring Mahalia via MNRK Music Group.

In “Nice Girls,” Jaz and Mahalia explore the vulnerable honesty that comes in the wake of a breakup. Jaz shares about the song:

“This song is about karma. This song is about how it feels now being on the other side of the story & why good girls never win. A collaboration of two hurt lover girls – I love this song so much because everyone has felt like this at some point.”

Mahalia goes on to add about the collaboration:

“I have been a lover of Jaz’s music for so long that I still can’t believe we didn’t have a song together until now. When she sent me ‘Nice Girls’, I knew immediately that it would be the perfect one to duet on. It’s a moment for two women to share the pain over a lost love. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this record and am honored to have been asked.”

This is the follow up single from Jaz Karis to her previous single “Met You At A Bar” featuring Tone Stith.

In case you missed it, we also recently caught up with Jaz for an interview.

Stay tuned for more news from Jaz in 2024!