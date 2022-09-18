Jazmine Sullivan Links Up With Adam Blackstone On New Song “Round Midnight”

Adam Blackstone may not be a household name to the average music lover, but he just so happens to be one of the most talented musicians and in demand musical directors out there.

Blackstone is currently working towards the release of his first project called “Legacy”, and enlists Jazmine Sullivan for the first single “Round Midnight”. The song of course is a remake of the Jazz tune created by Thelonious Monk in the 1940’s.

The production on the song even features special contributions from Questlove and James Poyser.

Stay tuned for more from the “Legacy” album which is scheduled to release on September 23rd.