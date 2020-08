R&B star Jazmine Sullivan is back with her new single “Lost One”. The talented artist has been incredibly quiet the release of her 2015 album “Reality Show” which is still one of our favorite R&B albums that came out that year.

“Lost One” is exactly what we’ve come to love from Jazmine. It’s great vocals, lyrics and story telling.

No word on what’s next for her, but it’s safe to assume that there will be a project to follow the new single “Lost One”.