Jeff Bradshaw Enlists Raheem DeVaughn & Robert Glasper for Cover of Andre 3000’s “Prototype”

In our time producing live shows over the years we’ve heard many different covers of “Protoype” by Outkast’s Andre 3000 over the years. We think we just might have heard one of the best yet.

Jazz artist and trombone playing sensation Jeff Bradshaw links up with Raheem DeVaughn & Robert Glasper for his new single “Prototype”. The live horns bring this funk classic to a whole new level, while Raheem DeVaughn’s heavenly vocals take us someplace else.

The song is set to be the first single on Bradshaw’s upcoming album “Stronger” which will be available everywhere June 2020. The song is already having a big impact at radio.