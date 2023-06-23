Jeff Bradshaw Releases Video For Latest Single “Make Some Time” With Eric Roberson

World renown Trombonist extraordinaire Jeff Bradshaw has just released the video for his latest single “Make Some Time” featuring Eric Roberson.

The song is set to appear on his upcoming album “Jeff Bradshaw: 20”. The album will release on June 23rd, via the Music Matters Entertainment/SRG-ILS Group label imprint.

Bradshaw had previously stated about “Make Song Time”:

“The song is inspired by people who hustle wanting to date people who hustle. We’re all busy, but make sure you carve out some time for yourself. While you’re at it, carve out some time for us.”

Stay tuned for the upcoming album.