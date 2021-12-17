Jennifer Hudson Shares Rendition of Holiday Classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Iconic singer Jennifer Hudson checks in for the holiday season with her own stunning rendition of the timeless classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”.

The singer adds a soulful touch to the Darlene Love original by lifting this Christmas classic to heavenly heights backed by church bells, piano, and gospel-style harmonies.

Earlier this year, Hudson portrayed the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin on the big screen in the hit film, Respect.

Be on the lookout for more from Jennifer Hudson soon as she has more plans to release new music.