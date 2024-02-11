Jermaine Dupri And So So Def Records Announce Deal With Create Music Group

Legendary hit maker Jermaine Dupri enters a new chapter with his So So Def label by inking a multi-year deal with Create Music Group.

The new partnership will bring the legendary label and all its recordings, publishing, as well as its historic So So Def Recordings back catalog to Create Music Group. In addition, the new collaboration will launch new music and new artists under his direction. Dupri will also serve as the new Creative Director for Create Music Group.

Furthermore, Dupri will transition from CEO of So So Def Recordings to Chairman & Founder. As Creative Director, Dupri’s plans include focusing on expanding the company’s impact on the cross-section between music and culture. Regarding the new deal, Dupri commented, “I have been looking for a home for the entire So So Def brand so I can continue to do what I started.”

Fans are the ones who will benefit the most from this new partnership as they plan to roll out tons of new music, while introducing new talent for the world to embrace, ushering in a “new day” at So So Def Recordings.