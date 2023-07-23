Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def Festival 2023

Musical icon Jermaine Dupri has special plans to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of his label So So Def.

Dupri has just announced So So Def Festival, a celebration of hip-hop and R&B music. The multi-day festival will feature performances from world-renowned artists who have collaborated with the mega hitmaker over the last 30 years. The two-day live music event will take place on October 7th from 12 PM – 11 PM ET and October 8th from 12 PM – 10 PM ET in Atlanta’s infamous Central Park.

For additional information and updates, please visit ​​https://sosodeffestival.com/.

