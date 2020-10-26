Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, Bryan-Michael Cox & More Release Powerful Song “Change”

In an all-star collaboration for good, Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin and Bryan-Michael Cox team up with their superstar friends for the new song “Change”. The song urges what the title states: change. All proceeds from the single are set to benefit the Social Change Fund, which is a charitable organization to support issues facing the Black community.

Dupri states about the creation of the song:

“We created the song to call attention to these long-standing issues. Members of the global community are now awakened to issues affecting BIPOC. The global pandemic forced us all to reevaluate everything from our health to police brutality and systemic racism. We are now witnessing a paradigm shift that creates an opportunity for real impactful change. ‘CHANGE’ only resonates the need for topics that should have always been prioritized.”

The song was written by Dupri, Ne-Yo, Cox and Austin, and also features the likes of Common, Kirk Franklin, Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris, PJ Morton, Gary Clark Jr., Anthony Hamilton, Jac Ross, and more.

Johnta Austin adds:

“Sparking a call for positive progress the mission for ‘CHANGE’ for me is to inspire and uplift. Throughout the years we have seen music serve as the catalyst that pushes listeners to believe that something beautiful is possible and to see themselves in their fellow listener who shares the same love of music.”

Be sure to support this impactful song which benefits a very positive cause.