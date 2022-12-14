Jhené Aiko Presents Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 2

Sleep Soul have just unveiled their latest project called “Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol.2”. The project is presented by Jhene Aiko and is a fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre.

The project is a collection of 20 songs which feature Sleep Soul’s signature fusion of translucent and soothing R&B melodies with white, pink, and brown noise soundscapes perfectly crafted to lull you and your baby into sleep for the night.

Each of the tracks on the album were executive produced by Aiko herself, who also happens to be a proud mom. Aiko added about the project:

“I’m super excited to partner with Sleep Soul to share this R&B lullaby album. As a mom of a newborn, I can really appreciate anything that helps me and my baby boy get to sleep. These R&B lullaby tracks help soothe and relax Mom, Dad and baby. Being a part of a project like this is important to me because I believe sleep is essential for the well being of both parent and child.”

Volume 1 of the Sleep Soul series was released back in March 2022.