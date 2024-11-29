Jhene Aiko Releases Compilation Album “The Magic Hour Collection” (Stream)

R&B star Jhene Aiko celebrates her creative journey with a career spanning compilation titled “The Magic Hour” out now via ALLEL/Artclub/Def Jam Recordings/UMe.

The project includes a decade of signature staples by the songstress on one body of work for the first time, including her latest single “guidance”.

As a whole, “The Magic Hour” compilation boasts seminal anthems such as the 5x-Platinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated “The Worst,” the 5x-Platinum “Sativa” [feat. Swae Lee], 2x-Platinum “While We’re Young,” 2x-Platinum “None Of Your Concern” [feat. Big Sean], and Platinum “Stay Ready (What a Life)” [feat. Kendrick Lamar] in addition to fan favorites such as 2x-Platinum “B.S.” [feat. H.E.R.].

Fans can experience the music live on Jhene’s highly successful “Magic Hour Tour” which has already made 27 sold-out arena stops across North America with new dates just added.

By recognizing her past, Jhené just takes another bold step into the future and will be revealing new music soon.