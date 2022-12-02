Jill Scott Announces “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1” Anniversary Tour

Legendary singer Jill Scott was to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut album “Who Is Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1” throughout 2020, but the pandemic had other plans.

She will resume the tour that originally began at the start of 2020 during 2023, for the album’s 23rd anniversary. Scott will play the iconic album front to back, with hits from her iconic debut album, such as “Gettin’ in the Way”, “A Long Walk” and other musical stories.

The tour will make over 20 stops throughout the United States including shows in Washington DC, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nashville and more.

The Philadelphia stop also includes a fundraiser at the Arden Theatre in support of her non-profit, the Blues Babe Foundation. Scott adds:

“My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down. Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

Though Scott had to pause performances during the pandemic, she continued building her brand as a multimedia entrepreneur, launching “Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast” in November 2020 alongside co-hosts Laiya St.Clair and Aja Graydon-Dantzler. Scott also participated in the first woman vs. woman Verzuz battle in May 2020, starred in Lifetime’s Highway to Heaven and BET+’s The First Wives Club, and in September 2021, she became the face of Nationwide, bringing a fresh take on a familiar campaign and putting her soulful spin on the iconic jingle.

Pre-sales for the Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour begin on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and public on sale begins on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10am local time.

WHO IS JILL SCOTT? WORDS & VOL. 1 TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium

Thu Mar 02 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

Sat Mar 04 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium

Tue Mar 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Thu Mar 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sat Mar 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Thu Mar 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

Mon Mar 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Sun Apr 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Apr 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Fri Apr 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Wed May 03 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Fri May 05 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Sat May 06 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu May 11 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun May 14 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor