Jill Scott to Star in Lifetime Movie “Highway to Heaven”

Jill Scott has made a name for herself over the past two decades as she’s built up her legendary music career. She’s also continued to flex her skills outside of music with plenty of successful acting appearances.

The latest of those will be in the upcoming lifetime movie “Highway to Heaven” in which she will star.

This is an updated take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven. The movie follow Jill’s character Angela Stewart who is an angel sent back to earth to help others in need.

The Lifetime original movie “Highway to Heaven” is set to premiere on Saturday, November 6 at 8 PM EST. You can check out the first look trailer below in the meantime.