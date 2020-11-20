Jimmie Allen Joins Louis York & The Shindellas for “What Does Christmas Mean”

Louis York add Jimmie Allen to a re-imagined version of their song “What Christmas Means” which also features The Shindellas. The original version of the song was featured on Claude Kelly & Chuck Harmony (aka Louis York) 2017 EP “Masterpiece Theater: Act III”. Both versions of the song feature the duo’s Weirdo Workshop artist The Shindellas.

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than a festive doo-wop inspired track from one of the most creative groups around.

Each of the artists will also come together to perform the song at the upcoming Nashville Christmas Parade which will air virtually on December 5th.

Louis York add: