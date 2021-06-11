Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Tap Mariah Carey for New Single “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin My Heart)”

Check out this legendary collaboration as production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis call on Mariah Carey for their latest single “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)”.

The legendary production duo of Jam & Lewis are set to release their debut album “Jam & Lewis Volume One” on July 9th, 2021.

This is the latest in collaborations between these three, beginning many years ago and including the #1 hit song “Thank God I Found You”.

“Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin My Heart)” is a fun and nostalgic song that features all three tapping into what they do best. The beat change from slow burn to uptempo jam during the chorus is epic as well.

Stay tuned for the upcoming album from Jam & Lewis!