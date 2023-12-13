Jodeci Announces Las Vegas Residency in 2024

Legendary R&B icons Jodeci have just announced they will be doing a Las Vegas Residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in 2024.

“The Show, The After Party, The Las Vegas Residency” will begin on March 15th, 2024 and so far 10 dates have been announced through July.

K-Ci, DeVante Swing, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin headlined their own “Summer Block Party Tour” along with SWV and Dru Hill in 2023.

In 2021, Jodeci reunited and signed with P Music Group for management by Founder and CEO Michael Paran. To kick off their reunion, Jodeci joined Charlie Wilson and New Edition for a 30-city tour in 2022, on the critically acclaimed “The Culture Tour.”

Check out the current dates for the residency below.

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Wednesday, March 20

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Wednesday, July 10

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13