Jodeci Unveils Dates For “Summer Block Party Tour” With SWV & Dru Hill

Legendary R&B group Jodeci have just unveiled the dates for their much anticipated Summer Block Party Tour with special guests SWV and Dru Hill.

The tour will take the three group across North America, kicking off in Charlotte on July 28th. There are 20+ stops along the way before it wraps up on September 8th in Concord, CA.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out the full run of dates below.

Jodeci “Summer Block Party” Tour Dates

7/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/29 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/30 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

8/4 Brooklyn, NY Coney Island Amphitheater

8/5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

8/6 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

8/10 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

8/11 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theater

8/13 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/15 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/18 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

8/19 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/20 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

8/24 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center

8/26 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/31 Denver, CO BellCo Theater

9/2 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/3 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/7 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

9/8 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion