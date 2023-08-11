Joelle James Releases New Single “Been That Girl”

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Joelle James has just released her latest single “Been That Girl” featuring and produced by OG Parker.

She adds about the song:

“‘Been That Girl’ is a great song and message that describes a new movement and stance on behalf of all girls who realize that they have more value than they thought and were not represented before now!!!”

James was originally discovered and signed by Chris Brown to his CBE/Interscope Records label. Notably, she also conceptualized and wrote the lyric melody for “Boo’d Up,” for Ella Mai, which won a Grammy for Best R&B Song and was nominated for Song of the Year.

She has also written for Tamar Braxton, Wale, Saweetie, Coi Leray, JoJo, and rising Latina artist Jesenia. Aside from that, she’s also released a bunch of music over the past decade and we’ve featured her numerous times.

James will be releasing additional singles from her upcoming “Iscream” EP on VnllaFctry RCRDS. “Been That Girl” is the first listen of what is to come from her, now as part of MNRK Management.