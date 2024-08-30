John Legend Releases An Album of Sing-Alongs and Lullabies for Children and Families Called “My Favorite Dream”

R&B superstar John Legend has just unveiled an album of sing-alongs and lullabies for children and families called “My Favorite Dream”.

The project was produced by singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Sufjan Stevens, and features nine original tracks written by Legend. As part of a collaboration with Fisher-Price, the album also includes three bonus tracks with covers of songs from their beloved toys. Legend adds:

“I’m right in the thick of fatherhood,” says Legend, father of daughter Luna (8), son Miles (6) and two toddlers, daughter Esti and son Wren. “My parents loved to sing around the house, making up bedtime songs for us and songs to motivate and inspire us. And Chrissy and I also love singing to our kids. We make up little jingles and ditties for them all the time. In our home, music is very important to the way we interact and communicate with them.”

At his wife’s suggestion, Legend played his own interpretation of one of his babies’ favorite songs, “Maybe” — the hit single about a Purple Monkey in a Bubblegum Tree from the award-winning Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Gym. He goes on to add:

“Once I started thinking about it, I decided I wanted to write a whole new children’s album. I just took it on as a challenge to write some original lullabies and children’s songs that I would want my kids to hear, something we could share with kids and parents all over the world.”

Legend broke precedence for the album’s original songs by writing all of them at home on the family piano. All of the original songs’ themes and lyrics were inspired by conversations and life messages shared with his children, ranging from love (“L-O-V-E”) to family (“We’re a Family”), comfort (“Always Come Back”) and dealing with tough times (“When I Feel Sad”).

