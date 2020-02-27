Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant Sign New Record Label Deals, Announce New Joint Single

R&B legends Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant have both just made the exciting announcement that they’ve each signed brand new record label deals. They’ve also revealed that both artists will be appearing on a joint single that is expected to release this Spring.

Both have signed with SRG/ILS Group. Ralph’s deal is in partnership with his Noss’Tap LLC label, and Johnny’s deal is in partnership with his label J Skillz Entertainment.

The pair are of course very familiar with each other from their time as part of New Edition and also as Heads of State. The recently collaborated on the song “Perfect” which was included on Gill’s recently released album “Game Changer II”.

Of the latest editions to his label, SRG CEO and founder Claude Villani adds: “we are looking forward to a long term relationship with Ralph and Johnny and their companies. On the first single fans can expect a soulful and hypnotic blending of two skillful artists. It is one of those songs that when it ends you want to replay again and again.”

This is certainly an exciting time for both artists. Johnny Gill has emerged as one of the most successful artists in Adult R&B in recent years, releasing his latest album in 2019. Ralph Tresvant has not released a solo album in nearly 15 years since “Rizz-Wa-Faire” in 2006.

With the announcement coming at the same time and a joint single planned, we can only dream that this may in fact be a joint album!

If you’re not familiar with the label SRG, they’ve been compiling quite a list of R&B talent. The current roster includes Brian McKnight, Raheem DeVaughn, Shawn Stockman, Avant, and Vivian Green.