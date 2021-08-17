JoJo Announces Upcoming EP “Trying Not To Think About It”

Singer JoJo has just announced that she is set to released an upcoming project called “Trying Not To Think About It” on October 1st, 2021.

The first offering from the project is the single “Worst (I Assume)” will arrive on Friday August 20th.

JoJo will also head out on the road for an intimate tour to support the project taking her through New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia and Boston. Tiara Thomas will open for her on each of the performances.

“Trying Not To Think About It” is an EP made up of 12 tracks which showcase honesty, vulnerability and transparency around mental health. JoJo adds:

“Trying Not To Think About It is a result of feeling sooooo lost, scared, and confused at the end of 2020 – desperate to believe in/find my light once again. Sometimes we feel like we’re the only ones. But we NEVER are alone in our darkness. If you listen, I hope this project makes you feel seen, validated, not crazy, and hopeful that you won’t feel bad forever. You’re more in control than you think. Guys – I am overwhelmed with gratitude to perform these new songs + some of your faves on 6 intimate, very, very special LIVE TOUR dates in October. I can’t wait to see you. And FEEL you.”

Prior to this release, JoJo put out her fourth album “Good To Know” back in May 2020.

JoJo – Trying Not To Think About It Live 2021 Dates

Date City Venue

October 2, 2021 Boston, MA Sinclair

October 4, 2021 New York City, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 5, 2021 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

October 7, 2021 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Exit/In

October 11, 2021 Los Angeles, CA El Rey