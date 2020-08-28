JoJo Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Good To Know” (Stream)

JoJo continues to grind during this pandemic. She first released her album “Good To Know” back in May and then followed it up with an acoustic version of the album in June. Now she’s back with some more songs including the Tinashe collaboration “Love Reggae”.

In our interview with the talented vocalist, she mentioned that this album would be more R&B driven than her previous album “Mad Love”. You can immediately hear that on her singles “Man” and “Lonely Hearts”.

Prior to this pandemic, JoJo was set to embark on the “Good To Know” tour. The dates have obviously been postponed, but hopefully she’ll have an opportunity to perform at some point to promote this body of work.