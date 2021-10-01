JoJo Releases New EP “Trying Not To Think About It” (Stream)

JoJo has released her brand new EP “JoJo Announces Upcoming EP “Trying Not To Think About It”. Along with the first single “Worst (I Assume)”, the project is filled with soulful records that showcase honesty, vulnerability and transparency around mental health. JoJo collaborates with the likes of D’Mile, Cardiak, Elijah Blake and Nikki Flores on here.

Prior to this release, JoJo put out her fourth album “Good To Know” back in May 2020.

JoJo will also be hitting the road this year for a series of shows:

October 2, 2021 Boston, MA Sinclair

October 4, 2021 New York City, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 5, 2021 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

October 7, 2021 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Exit/In

October 11, 2021 Los Angeles, CA El Rey