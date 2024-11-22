Jon B. Releases New Single “Natural Drug”

R&B legend Jon B. is back with his brand new single “Natural Drug”.

Also out today is a video to perfectly accompany the song.

“Natural Drug” is vintage Jon B. in its purest form; musical, melodic and full of soul. Jon added about it:

“There is no aphrodisiac like the natural drug a woman is. Through her love, inspiration naturally flows to me. She is why I dig so deep in my creativity, searching for the gems that reflect her brilliance.”

This is the follow up single to his duet with Tank on “Waiting On You” which he released earlier this year.

Also earlier this year, Jon spoke to us in an interview about a new album that he was looking to release this year. The upcoming EP is called “Waiting On You” and will feature appearances from Rick Ross, Donell Jones, and Alex Isley.