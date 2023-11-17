Journey Montana Releases New EP “Stargirl” (Stream)

Harlem native and rising R&B sensation Journey Montana has just unleashed her sophomore EP “Stargirl” via 10K Projects.

The new project follows previously released singles “Jack” and “CryBaby,” contributing to what has been a breakout year for the R&B starlet.

“Stargirl” takes listeners through a range of emotions and pays homage to the personal tales that capture Journey’s vulnerability. The 8-song offering provides a glimpse of the starpower she possesses, highlighting a culmination of moments that speak to growth, pain, love, and compassion. She adds about the project:

“‘Stargirl’ represents my 19th year and all of its chaos. There was so much change and so many new feelings. Feeling alone while being hard to miss. Learning how to put myself first while being in love. Feeling betrayed and bitter but still learning when to let go. There are so many star girls in my life – and we are the inspiration.”

Alongside her new EP, Journey Montana’s has released the video for “Undefeated” with Eric Bellinger, which you can watch below.