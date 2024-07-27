Journey Montana Releases New Single “You”

Emerging R&B sensation Journey Montana has just released her latest single “You” via 10K Proect. The new song showcases Journey’s stunning vocals weaving seamlessly amidst lush production.

Gentle yet powerful, the new single presents a vulnerable exploration of human emotion. Journey’s succinct songwriting is a prime example of her unique ability to convey an innate desire: the longing for love. She adds:

“Simply put, ‘You’ is a love song. The song embodies the fire you feel in your chest when you love every part of someone. Yearning and desperation, but pure raw emotion. You saved me so I love you and I’ll do anything for you. I belong to you and it doesn’t matter if you belong to me.”

The new single is the latest offering from Journey’s forthcoming debut studio album, “where did the sun go?”. The album is set to release later this year and is executive produced by the acclaimed DJ Camper.

Stream “You” above and stay tuned for more from Journey Montana.