Justin Timberlake Hops On Remix For Coco Jones’ Single “ICU”

The Camper produced single “ICU” has been a big success for R&B singer Coco Jones as it has allowed the general public to see her vocal talents. The single, which appears on Coco’s EP “What I Didn’t Tell You”, also has been a staple on R&B radio stations and has also started steadily rising on the Billboard charts. The single is currently #63 on Hot 100. We can expect the song to continue climbing up the charts as she’s added Justin Timberlake to the remix.

Speaking of JT, he’s been rather quiet musically since the release of his 2018 album “Man Of The Woods”, but it has been confirmed that he’s been in the studio with long time collaborator Timbaland over the last two years. Timbaland mentioned that the album is complete now, so perhaps this Coco Jones remix means that the next Justin Timberlake era is coming soon.

Coco Jones’ recently announced that she will be hitting the road for her tour to support her debut EP. Check out the dates:

Aug 5 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Theater

Aug 8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Aug 10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Aug 11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Aug 13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Aug 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Aug 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Aug 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Aug 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Aug 29 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Aug 30 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sep 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

Sep 3 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA