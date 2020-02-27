Justin Timberlake & SZA Team Up For New Single “The Other Side”

Musical superstar Justin Timberlake teams up with R&B sensation SZA for the brand new single “The Other Side”. The track is slated to be on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie “Trolls World Tour” and arrives ahead of its April 17th release.

The track was written by Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, Sarah Aarons and Solana Rowe (SZA) and produced by Timberlake and Göransson.

Timberlake wrote and performed new original music for the film, which also includes music from the cast and some of today’s top artists including Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton, Dierks Bentley, Anthony Ramos and more. He is returning as the executive music producer alongside composer/producer Ludwig Göransson.

The visuals for “The Other Side” pay homage to Hip-Hop videos of the 90’s and finds SZA and Timberlake dancing and playful in front of a fisheye lens. SZA adds:

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin. The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”

Timberlake goes on to state:

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project. Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

The Trolls World Tour soundtrack will release on March 13th.