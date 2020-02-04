Justine Skye Performs a Stripped Down Version of Single “Maybe” in New Video

Justine Skye gives fans a stunning glimpse of her beautiful artistry with the video for a deconstructed version of her latest single “Maybe”.

The acoustic performance showcases Justine’s stunning vocals and gives viewers at look at how she goes through her craft. As her thoughts become sounds, Skye serenades us through her beautiful shape shifting vocals while taking us through multiple variations of her unpredictable yet soulful vocal range proving the ultimate control.

The song was originally the first single released from her independently released EP “Bare With Me” last year.

Stay tuned as Justine has more new music in store for 2020!