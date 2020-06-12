K-Ci Hailey Tributes the Late Andre Harrell With New Video “Tears in Heaven”

The tributes continue to roll in for the late music executive Andre Harrell. The Uptown Records music pioneer receives his latest endorsement from his former artist K-Ci Hailey who tributes him on the touching song “Tears in Heaven.”

A visual also accompanies the song and really gives us a sense of just how much K-Ci admired Andre.

You may remember that Harrell originally signed K-Ci as part of the legendary group Jodeci and helped turn them into global superstars. By taking a quick scan of K-Ci’s social media, you can see just how much impact that Harrell had on his life, especially noting that he always had his back.

This new song comes at a time when K-Ci is working towards a revived solo career. He announced a new label deal late last year and continues to work towards the release of a new solo album.