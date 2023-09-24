K. Michelle Releases New Album “I’m The Problem”

K. Michelle has just released her final R&B album “I’m The Problem”. The singer announced prior to recording this album that she was going to fully pursue her career in country music after six studio albums.

The album contains the hit single “Scooch” as well as the previously released “You” and “Wherever the D May Land”. The project also contains the Louis York produced “Tennessee” which is a preview into her new world of country music.

The album contains production from her frequent collaborator Lil’ Ronnie as well as Jazze Pha and Cory Moore.